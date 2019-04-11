The 2019 Honda Accord is stylish and sensible

  • 2019 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T
The Honda Accord remains our favorite midsize sedan -- and we especially like this fun-to-drive Sport 2.0T model.

The optional 2.0-liter engine offers 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, the latter offered all the way from 1,500 through 4,000 rpm.

The engine can be equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, like this test car, or with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

All Accords save the base LX and the Hybrid use an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment that supports Bluetooth, satellite radio, HD Radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Built-in navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless phone charging are available on some models.

Standard active safety equipment includes forward-collision warning automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition, automatic headlights and adaptive cruise control.

One downside to electing the 2.0-liter engine is that fuel economy falls to 22 miles per gallon city and 32 mpg highway in this Sport model. But Accords equipped with the car's 1.5-liter turbo engine return up to 30/38 mpg in EPA testing.

Despite the sloping roofline, the back seat offers enough headroom for adult passengers to sit comfortably.

The trunk has a low liftover height, a wide opening and the ability to swallow a class-leading 16.7 cubic feet of your belongings.

Accords powered by the base 1.5-liter engine are priced from $24,640 for an LX up to $31,040 for an EX-L. Opt for the 2.0-liter mill and you'll pay between $31,630 and $36,870. 

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Honda Accord.

