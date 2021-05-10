Honda Accord investigated over alleged steering defect, NHTSA says

Honda

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on last Thursday formally opened an investigation into the Honda Accord over a possible steering defect that leads to a sudden loss of control behind the wheel. In a document last week, published this weekend, the federal agency said it moved forward with an investigation following a petition filed this past October for the feds to take a closer look at the problem.

According to NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation, a total of 107 complaints exist for the 2013-2015 Honda Accord, in which drivers describe veering or a "jerk out of its intended path" with no prior warning. Documents show the ODI counted two crashes and two injuries potentially recorded due to this alleged steering defect. Honda did not immediately return a request for comment on the investigation. A total of 1.1 million cars are part of the investigation's population.

Thus far, NHTSA requested information from Honda to review, and also began poring over vehicle owner questionnaires to begin the its investigation. There is no guarantee a investigation will lead to a recall, though if it does, NHTSA may order the automaker to recall the vehicles for a potential safety defect.