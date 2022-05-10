Anyone Can Rent This 900-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H From Hertz

Hertz and Shelby American are taking the concept of "driving it like a rental" to a whole new level, teaming up to offer the insane 900-plus-horsepower 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H for rent at select Hertz airport locations. The three-year partnership between the brands also includes a run of 2022 Mustang Shelby GT-H fastbacks and convertibles with more civilized specs.

The GT500-H may be "the most powerful rental car that Shelby has ever built," but it's not the first Hertz x Shelby collaboration. The performance brand and car rental giant first teamed up to offer the original GT350-H "Rent-A-Racer" in 1966. A second Shelby GT iteration was offered in 2006 and renters were able to get behind the wheel of the Shelby GT-H in 2016. (Shelby also recently partnered with Sixt to offer the Shelby GT-S Mustang rental car in 2019.)

The 900-horsepower rental car

The GT500-H's makes over 900-horsepower thanks to a 5.2-liter V8 engine that's force fed air via a 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger, a cold air intake and a high volume intercooler. A Shelby by Borla cat-back exhaust makes sure the powerplant can exhale efficiently and sound good doing it. Personally, I reckon 900 ponies is a bit much to hand over to just anyone who rocks up to the rental counter, but nobody asked me.

Hertz, Shelby American

Beefed up performance half-shafts make sure the power makes its way to the road via performance tires wrapped around gloss black 20-inch forged monoblock aluminum wheels. The fitment is staggered with 11-inch wide wheels up front and 11.5-inch wide rear drive wheels.

Nineteen GT500-H examples will get a coat of Shadow Black paint and six will be sprayed in Oxford White to honor Shelby American's 60th anniversary. Beneath the paint is a lightweight dry carbon fiber performance hood -- around 30-pounds lighter than the stock bonnet -- with functional heat extraction vents. All of Hertz's GT500-Hs will feature gold Le Mans-style stripes, a gold finish on the supercharger and a Carol Shelby Mustang numbered engine plate. Inside, renters will be treated to leather seats, gold Hertz-themed details and a numbered dash plate.

The GT-H returns

More widely available and a touch more tame, the Mustang Shelby GT-H fastback and convertible is powered by Ford's 5.0-liter V8. Hertz hasn't released detailed horsepower and torque numbers, but performance upgrades include a Shelby by Borla cat-back exhaust and staggered 20-inch wheels -- 9 inches wide up front and 10 inches at the rear -- shod with all-weather Michelin tires.

Hertz, Shelby American

Visually, the GT-H stands apart with its deeply vented hood, unique front grille, rear spoiler and tail light panel. Convertible models also feature a chunky roll bar. More colors are available to GT-H renters -- red, white, gray or black -- all featuring those Hertz-themed gold Le Mans stripes. Interior upgrades include leather seats, 60th Anniversary badges and a Carol Shelby Mustang numbered plate.

The 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H will be available to rent at Hertz airport rental locations in Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Hertz hasn't announced how much it'll cost to rent one, but you'll probably want to seriously consider getting the insurance if you do. The GT-H coupe and convertible will also be offered in those locations as well as Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.