Meet Hertz and Shelby American's Mustang Shelby GT500-H Rental Car

With over 900 supercharged horsepower on tap, Hertz is making this monstrous rental car available to renters in Florida, Nevada and Arizona.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

Hertz rental cars and Shelby American announced a three-year partnership Tuesday to offer high-performance sports cars for rent in select markets.

The highlight of the announcement is the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500-H. Based on the Shelby GT500KR, it's the most powerful rental car Shelby has ever built.

The performance car builder claims "well over 900 horsepower" from the supercharged V8 engine. Final tuning and numbers haven't yet been locked in.

Under the GT500-H's dry carbon-fiber hood, renters will find Ford's 5.2-liter V8 engine being force-fed atmosphere via a 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger.

Power makes its way through beefed up half shafts on its way to the 20-inch, 11.5-inch wide wheels with performance Michelin rubber.

Fitment is staggered and the front wheels are 11 inches wide. All four monoblock-forged aluminum wheels feature a glossy black finish that complements the black powder-coated Brembo brakes with Hertz branding.

A Borla cat-back exhaust is finished with Shelby engraved tips. The rear also features a unique decklid spoiler.

Twenty-five examples of the GT500-H will be built -- six in Oxford White to celebrate Shelby American's 60th anniversary and the rest in Shadow Black.

The GT500-H will be offered for rent alongside the new 2022 GT-H -- based on the Mustang GT 5.0 Performance Pack -- which also debuted today.

Learn more about the Hertz and Shelby GT500-H Mustang and the GT-H coupe and convertible.

