Hertz selling off Chevy Corvette, Camaro fleet amid bankruptcy rumors

As Hertz navigates an uncertain financial situation -- and possibly bankruptcy -- amid the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the company will turn to quick cash infusions as it unloads its fleet of Chevrolet Corvettes and Camaros.

Jalopnik first reported on listings for Hertz's Corvettes Monday, and Muscle Cars & Trucks spotted a flock of Hertz Camaro models listed for sale via Autotrader. Both cars sport the classic Hertz black-and-yellow color scheme. Right now, there are over 20 C7-generation Corvette Z06 models for sale with the Hertz treatment, which opts for a yellow base color with black stripes.

These sports cars were rental vehicles at the end of the day, so it's no shocker each one comes with an eight-speed automatic. No manual transmissions here, folks.

The Hertz Chevy Camaro models flip the rental car company's color scheme with a black base with yellow stripes, but they're also a little more special. The company ordered both SS and ZL1 models, and all of them made a stop at Hendrick Motorsports for a few changes.

For the Camaro SS, they each received a cold air intake and new cat-back exhaust system to boost power to 480 horsepower, up from 455 hp. The Camaro ZL1 models are real beasts with a Callaway supercharger system onboard to help the car make 750 hp, which is far more than the 650 hp a typical Camaro ZL1 leaves the factory with.

Prices depend on which car tickles your fancy, but some Hertz Corvette Z06 models cost as little as $65,000. With 650 hp, it's a lot of car for the money. A Camaro SS with the Hertz treatment seems pricey at $50,000, but the Camaro ZL1 with all the fixings seems more reasonable at just under $78,000.