You can now rent a 650-hp Chevy Corvette Z06 from Hertz

There's an old joke that says the world's fastest car is actually a rental car. That adage draws ever closer to the truth, now that you can pay Hertz and receive 650 horsepower in return.

To commemorate its 100th anniversary, Hertz and Chevrolet will rent out 100 examples of the Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06. The cars are split between various major markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York and Orlando.

Hertz didn't say how much it would cost, but a quick poke through Hertz's site reveals it won't be cheap, and it varies from location to location. I looked at the Z06's availability in Chicago, and a single weekday will run $199 plus fees and taxes, or $1,395 per week. You're only given 75 miles a day with it, or 525 per week, and each mile over that number will incur an extra 75 cents. If you're one of those folks who likes the damage waiver, that'll cost you an extra $90 per day. In Las Vegas, the base rate is $249 per day, but the mileage allotment is the same.

As for the car itself, it's a relatively standard Z06. It rocks the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 as usual, putting out a nice and square 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. The eight-speed automatic is the only transmission on offer, and it has the latest Chevy infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. All 100 examples are painted yellow and have black stripes, matching Hertz's own colors, and there are special Hertz badges on the inside.

Hertz is no stranger to offering awesome one-off rentals like this Z06. In 2016, it offered the GT350-H, a Hertz-branded Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. It also rented out Shelby GT350s in the mid 2000s. Both those offerings pale in comparison, though, with the original GT350-H, which Hertz rented out in 1966.