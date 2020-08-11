Hertz bankruptcy: Rental car company asks for a loan as it tries to restructure

Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Hertz bankruptcy ordeal continues, and while the rental car company continues to offload used cars at some dirt-cheap prices, it still needs other sources of cash in the meantime.

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, Hertz filed for debtor-in-possession financing, indicating choppy waters ahead. DIP financing comes from creditors who believe a company has a solid recovery plan to execute as it works to restructure. But as a rental car companies are reliant on travelers, the industry's likely in for a gloomy outlook considering the coronavirus pandemic continues unchecked in numerous parts of the world.

Hertz didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The filing indicated the company has $1.4 billion of cash on hand, though revenue plunged 67% in the second quarter. If there's a smidge of a silver lining, Hertz did say demand has slowly started to recover each month, but it's nowhere near pre-COVID-19 levels. Still, the firm plans to offload another 182,000 cars in its rental fleet. According to the report, Hertz already sold off 100,000 cars as it reached a deal to forgo lease payments on the vehicles' master lease to save money amid bankruptcy.