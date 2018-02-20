So, Dodge makes this car called the Demon, right? It has eleventy-million (read: 840) horsepower and is fueled by the sorrows of orphans, or whatever. It'll do 200-plus miles per hour and is generally super awesome. John Hennessey, purveyor of silly, super-overpowered cars and trucks for several decades now, doesn't believe in letting OEMs have too much fun, so he's built the Exorcist (get it? Wakka-wakka!) Camaro with 1,000 hp to pee in Dodge's Wheaties.

What does it take to make a Hennessey Performance Engineering Exorcist Camaro? Well, it all starts with the excellent Gen 6 Camaro ZL1 and its Corvette Z06-based supercharged cam-in-block LT-series engine, which in stock trim produces 650 hp. HPE then takes the 1.7-liter supercharger that comes with the engine and trashes it, replacing it with a 2.9-liter blower that creates all the boost in the world. Next, the car is treated to new machined cylinder heads, a more efficient intercooler and a set of long-tube headers.

All of this gentle massaging allows the Exorcist Camaro to hit a top speed of 217 miles per hour, which is four mph more than the brand-new Corvette ZR1 that showed Roadshow Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens such a good time at Willow Springs. An interesting tidbit to note is that the Exorcist Camaro prototype uses the GM 10-speed transmission, and it achieved its top speed in ninth gear. Interestingly, it hasn't yet attempted to beat the Demon on its home turf, aka the drag strip, though Hennessey says that it will be conducting those tests soon.

Hennessey plans to build 100 examples of the Exorcist Camaro; each one will retail for just under $120,000 and each comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. Whether John Hennessey can find 100 crazy Chevrolet fanbois to spend an extra $35,000 over the cost of a stock Demon remains to be seen.