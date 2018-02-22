Hennessey wants to tame your Demon with its new Exorcist Camaro

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
What does it take to make a Hennessey Performance Engineering Exorcist Camaro?
Well, it all starts with the excellent sixth-generation Camaro ZL1 and its Corvette Z06-based supercharged cam-in-block LT-series V8, which in stock trim produces 650 hp.
Hennessey then takes the 1.7-liter supercharger that comes with the engine and trashes it, replacing it with a 2.9-liter blower that creates all the boost in the world.
Next, the car is treated to new machined cylinder heads, a more efficient intercooler and a set of long-tube headers.
All of this gentle massaging allows the Exorcist Camaro to hit a top speed of 217 miles per hour.
An interesting tidbit to note is that the Exorcist Camaro prototype uses the GM 10-speed transmission, and it achieved its top speed in ninth gear.
Soon, Hennessey will take it to the drag strip to see if it can outperform the king of the drag, the Dodge Demon.
With 1,000 horsepower on tap, there's a good chance it could.
Hennessey plans to build 100 examples of the Exorcist Camaro; each one will retail for just under $120,000 and each comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.
