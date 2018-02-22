Hennessey wants to tame your Demon with its new Exorcist Camaro

  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-14
    1
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-2
    2
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-6
    3
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-5
    4
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-7
    5
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-11
    6
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-10
    7
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-8
    8
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-17
    9
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-13
    10
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-9
    11
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-16
    12
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-15
    13
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-12
    14
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-4
    15
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-3
    16
    of 17
  • the-exorcist-hennessey-217-mph-uvalde-1
    17
    of 17

What does it take to make a Hennessey Performance Engineering Exorcist Camaro?

Caption by / Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Well, it all starts with the excellent sixth-generation Camaro ZL1 and its Corvette Z06-based supercharged cam-in-block LT-series V8, which in stock trim produces 650 hp.

Caption by / Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Hennessey then takes the 1.7-liter supercharger that comes with the engine and trashes it, replacing it with a 2.9-liter blower that creates all the boost in the world.

Caption by / Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Next, the car is treated to new machined cylinder heads, a more efficient intercooler and a set of long-tube headers.

Caption by / Photo by Hennessey
Read More

All of this gentle massaging allows the Exorcist Camaro to hit a top speed of 217 miles per hour.

Caption by / Photo by Hennessey
Read More

An interesting tidbit to note is that the Exorcist Camaro prototype uses the GM 10-speed transmission, and it achieved its top speed in ninth gear.

Caption by / Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Soon, Hennessey will take it to the drag strip to see if it can outperform the king of the drag, the Dodge Demon.

Caption by / Photo by Hennessey
Read More

With 1,000 horsepower on tap, there's a good chance it could.

Caption by / Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Hennessey plans to build 100 examples of the Exorcist Camaro; each one will retail for just under $120,000 and each comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Caption by / Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Potential Demon Eater.

Caption by / Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Photo by Hennessey
Read More

Photo by Hennessey
Read More
1 of 17
|

Hennessey wants to tame your Demon with its new Exorcist Camaro

Published:
Up Next
2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is 755 hors...
75

Latest Stories

2019 Audi A6 teases new look, new tech

2019 Audi A6 teases new look, new tech

by
Hennessey's 1,600-hp Venom F5 heads to Geneva

Hennessey's 1,600-hp Venom F5 heads to Geneva

by
Nissan Easy Ride brings autonomous taxis to the public in Japan

Nissan Easy Ride brings autonomous taxis to the public in Japan

by
The Porsche 911 will always have a steering wheel

The Porsche 911 will always have a steering wheel

by
Huawei's RoadReader lets a phone power a driverless car

Huawei's RoadReader lets a phone power a driverless car

by
Genesis outdoes Audi, BMW in Consumer Reports brand rankings

Genesis outdoes Audi, BMW in Consumer Reports brand rankings

by