Harley-Davidson creates new position dedicated to EVs

Automakers aren't the only ones looking to an era of electric vehicles this decade -- count motorcycles makers in, too. This past Wednesday, Harley-Davidson named its first Chief Electric Vehicle Officer, a newly created position to help implement the company's EV plans.

Ryan Morrissey, previously of management consultancy Bain & Company, will take the new position having made a career out of working with OEMs to transition companies to EVs and more sustainable fleets. Harley-Davidson remains deep in a transitionary period after releasing its strategic turnaround plan called "The Hardwire." Through 2025, the motorcycle-maker won't only focus on profits, but will create a brand more focused on electric motorcycles.

This includes a division solely focused on zero-emissions bikes that will work to court what the company previously called "traditional nonriders." When Harley announced this new division, it certainly sounded like a lot of new research and development will happen there. Meanwhile, the company will open a new certified preowned program to bring more traditional riders into the brand.

Morrissey will clearly have an important role in the company moving forward. With the Livewire the brand's banner electric motorcycle right now, the new CEVO will hope he can guide Harley to a future full of the buzz the flagship bike created at launch.