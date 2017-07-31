GM's next EV might be a Buick crossover

The Chevrolet Bolt EV will not be the last electric vehicle General Motors builds. But its alleged follow-up, much like a clickbait headline, might surprise you.

General Motors is reportedly planning to follow up the Bolt EV with a battery-electric Buick crossover, InsideEVs reports, citing a "very trusted" source that has provided accurate information in the past. The information comes from a focus group that was asked to rate Buick EV crossover against several potential competitors.

Enlarge Image Buick

According to the details from this focus group, the Buick EV will use the same 60-kWh battery and electric motor as the Bolt EV, which means it'll be front-wheel drive. It should have a bit more rear legroom than the Bolt EV, and it should carry a price tag about $3,000 higher than the Chevrolet.

Inside, there's a tall center console, a massive touchscreen in the dashboard (like a Mercedes E-Class, InsideEVs claims) and a push-button gear selector.

Buick, for what it's worth, isn't saying anything. "Buick has one of the freshest crossover lineups in the business and we are focused on launching an all-new Enclave this fall," said Stuart Fowle, a Buick spokesman, via email. "We cannot comment on speculation of where our product portfolio is heading."

There's no timeline included in the report, but supporting details seems to give this rumor some credence. Buick is determined to expand its footprint in China, and the current-generation Volt is sold over there as a Buick. Adding an electric vehicle within the next few years would boost its competitive advantage, as the Chinese government is eager to offer more EVs to buyers.

Focus groups aren't exactly uncommon, and Buick may have only run the focus group to test the waters with no intention of bringing its concept to market. But given the world's push for electrification, and Buick's growing reliance on crossovers, a Bolt-derived Buick EV doesn't seem very farfetched.