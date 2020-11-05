GMC Hummer EV: Will it off-road?

By now you've heard a lot about the new GMC Hummer EV, the $100,000-plus reboot of the uber-thirsty, macho-man monster of the late 1990s and early 2000s. There's definitely a lot to talk about, but I'm most interested in its dirt-worthiness. Is this Hummer destined to be a mall-crawler, or does it have the goods to really get going when the going gets rough?

I got to take a closer look at the Hummer EV last weekend, and so far, I like what I see. Everything from the 35-inch tires, driving modes, ride height and approach, departure and breakover angles all lead me to believe the Hummer EV being a veritable trail-warrior. I'm especially excited about the CrabWalk mode, which can move the rear wheels 10 degrees either with or opposite the front wheels. This should result in tighter turning capabilities and diagonal movement, making it much easier to navigate tight trails.

Other goodies to look forward to include 13 inches of suspension travel, 1,000 horsepower and gobs of torque. GMC claims the Hummer has 11,500 pound-feet of torque, but that's most likely measured at the wheels and is super-misleading.

Reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 are sold out, which may be just as well, since it costs $112,595 including destination. The Edition 1 should hit the road in 2021, while 2022 will bring the $99,995 3X. The $89,995 2X comes online in 2023 and the base Hummer EV will be released in 2024, costing $79,995.