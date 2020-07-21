GMC Hummer EV may serve US military, should it ask

Enlarge Image GMC

We don't know the finer details surrounding the GMC Hummer EV, but General Motors' military vehicle division, GM Defense, already sees it as a possible successor to the cult-classic Humvee.

GM Defense President David Albritton told GM Authority in an interview published Monday the Hummer EV "could provide a great base platform" for an electric military vehicle. While GMC hasn't dished out more specifics, we know the electric pickup truck will boast at least 400 miles of range and 1,000 horsepower. GMC also floated the misleading 11,500 pound-feet of wheel torque figure. We already dove into this in the past, but expect something around 1,400 lb-ft of torque in a traditional measurement. The Hummer EV was supposed to debut this past May, but the coronavirus pandemic caused plans to shift. GMC has simply said to stay tuned for more information.

Regardless, the specs would make it a brutish thing on which to build a new military vehicle, and while Albritton said there's nothing in the works right now based on the electric truck, clients probably wouldn't need to twist GM Defense's arm too much to make it happen. We also know GMC has a Hummer EV SUV coming after the pickup, which could be another potential military candidate. GM Defense did not immediately return a request for comment.

In the meantime, GM Defense will be busy with its first big contract. The division will build a new US Army infantry vehicle based on the 2020 Chevy Colorado ZR2. GM itself also showed the SURUS concept years back that previewed an autonomous skateboard platform that could also serve the military well.