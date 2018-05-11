GM still waiting to test self-driving vehicles in New York

Bureaucracy slows down everything this side of the global climate, including General Motors' attempts to test self-driving cars on the east end of the US.

Six months after it was originally announced, General Motors and Cruise Automation still have not received a permit to test its self-driving cars in New York, Jalopnik reports. The original announcement from the governor's office cited a deployment of "early 2018," and mid-May is hardly "early."

Cruise Automation

Cruise Automation, the New York governor's office, the New York DMV and the New York City mayor's office did not immediately return requests for comment. Cruise confirmed its continued lack of a permit to Jalopnik.

At the time of last year's announcement, GM said Cruise had mapped about 5 square miles in Manhattan. The company told Jalopnik this week that the mapping has expanded to "a significant portion of NYC," which means the company is still gearing up for autonomous tests within city limits. It's unclear what is holding up the process for the time being.

General Motors purchased Cruise Automation in 2016. While technically a GM subsidiary, the company still acts independently as it develops the hardware necessary for full vehicle automation. The company revealed its first truly driverless car, a Chevrolet Bolt EV lacking a wheel or pedals, earlier this year. Its testing has taken place primarily in California, but it's active in other locations, eventually including New York, if all goes according to plan.

While Cruise will be the first firm to have a fully fledged AV presence in New York, it's not the first through the door. Last June, Audi received a permit to test AVs in the state of New York and did exactly that in Albany approximately two weeks after the initial news broke.