GM recalls trucks and SUVs, plus Buick and Chevrolet sedans

If you own a late-model GM pickup truck or utility vehicle, a Buick sedan or a Chevrolet Malibu, you may need to schedule a trip to the dealership, because the automaker has issued two separate recalls for a wide range of products.

More than 624,000 trucks and SUVs are affected by the larger of these call-backs. Faulty vehicles include the following models:

The issue with these vehicles has to do with the front, center-position seat belt. This restraint's mounting brackets may not be properly secured to the seat frame, which can cause injury or death in a crash. GM will notify owners of affected vehicles and will inspect and correct the issue as necessary for free. It should be easy and quick to correct.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign number for this recall is 20V792000.

If you drive a 2010 to 2013 Buick Lacrosse, a 2012 to 2013 Buick Regal or a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, you should expect a recall notice in the mail as well. Around 213,000 of these sedans have a potential rear-suspension problem. Affected vehicles were sold or registered in nearly half the states of the union, including Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The issue with these affected cars has to do with rear suspension toe links. Ironically, these critical components may have received too much of a corrosion-preventing coating. Over time, this too-thick layer can become brittle and flake off, exposing the underlying metal to the elements, making it more likely to corrode and potentially break. Again, GM will notify owners of vehicles implicated in this recall and replace the rear toe links and adjuster fasteners free of charge. Replacement parts won't be available, however, until around March 21, 2021. The NHTSA campaign number for this action is 20V764000.

If you have additional questions or concerns about either of these recalls, NHTSA can be reached at its website, safercar.gov, or by calling 1-888-327-4236. Owners can contact GM customer service at the following numbers:

Buick: 1-800-521-7300

Chevrolet: 1-800-222-1020

GMC: 1-800-462-8782