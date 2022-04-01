GM Recalls Almost 700,000 Chevy Equinoxes and GMC Terrains Again Over Rusty Wipers

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Usually, when a vehicle is recalled by its manufacturer, it undergoes its prescribed fix, and that's the end of the story. Sometimes though, it doesn't go so smoothly. That's the case with the windshield wipers on the 2014-2015 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain, which are being recalled for rusty ball joints.

GM is taking another crack at fixing the issues with the Terrain and Equinox, which were originally recalled in 2016 for 2013 models experiencing the same problem. It seems weird that the company didn't address the cause of the issue in subsequent model years, but here we are. 681,509 Terrains and Equinoxes are affected this time around.

To fix this problem, your Chevrolet or GMC dealer will inspect the vehicle's windshield wiper module and replace it if they find corrosion. Like all recall work, it will be free of charge. GM expects to start notifying owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around May 2, 2022.

If you believe your vehicle is covered by this recall and you have further questions, contact Chevrolet's customer service department at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC's customer service department at 1-800-462-8782, and reference recall number N212352530.