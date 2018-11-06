NHTSA investigating 1.7 million SUVs over faulty windshield wipers

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

An already-big recall could soon get a whole lot bigger. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it is investigating whether or not to recall an additional 1.7 million General Motors sport utility vehicles due to faulty windshield wipers.

In August 2016, GM recalled nearly 400,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs due to wiper issues. On these affected vehicles, a ball joint in the wiper can corrode, leading to the failure of one or both of the wipers -- obviously, not a good thing.

According to Reuters, NHTSA could expand this recall to include the additional 1.7 million vehicles after receiving 249 complaints related to this issue. While the original recall only affected vehicles from the 2013 model year, this expansion could affect Equinox and Terrain SUVs from 2010 to 2016.

An NHTSA representative did not immediately return a request for comment. According to Reuters, General Motors is fully cooperating with the government agency's investigation.