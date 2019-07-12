GM recalls 160,000 pickup trucks in Canada for fire risks, nothing announced in US yet

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The latest General Motors recall affects a decent chunk of trucks in Canada, and while the US and Canada tend to share models between the two nations, it doesn't seem like GM is ready to announce a similar recall in the truck-hungry US market just yet.

GM issued a recall in Canada for approximately 160,000 examples of the 2014-2018 Chevy Silverado, the 2015-2018 Chevy Silverado HD, the 2014-2018 GMC Sierra and the 2015-2019 GMC Sierra HD. The recall notice on Transport Canada's website does not mention if specific VIN or production ranges are affected.

The issue stems from trucks equipped with a power sliding rear window. In these vehicles, the circuit overseeing the rear window defroster might overheat. If this happens, it might create some smoke, melt some components or even start a fire. Because of the risk of injury associated with the defect, a recall was initiated.

As for the fix, General Motors is still working on a final corrective action, which will likely involve some degree of part replacement. In the meantime, owners have been instructed to take their trucks to dealerships, where technicians will pull the defroster's fuse, rendering it inoperable. Thankfully, it's not winter right now. Owners will receive an initial notification for the stopgap repair, with a second notification to follow when a permanent fix is found.

What's interesting is that this has not spurred a similar recall in the US. While GM did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment, a GM spokesperson told Automotive News that GM is still investigating similar trucks in the US.

"When investigated, GM has found evidence of smoke and localized melting conditions, but no fire propagation," a GM spokesperson told the site. "Further, the rate of occurrence in the Canadian vehicle population, given the climates and usage patterns, is significantly higher than the rate of occurrence in the US."

