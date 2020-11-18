GM issues a recall for 'overcured' tires

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Much like a tasty salami or Italian prosciutto, tires need to be cured. But instead of salt and spices, this process involves heat and pressure. A critical part of the manufacturing process, this step is what gives tires their final shape. But they can also be overcured, and on Nov. 5, GM issued a recall for that particular problem.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), certain 2020 model year Buick Enclaves, Cadillac XT5s, GMC Acadias and Chevrolet Traverse crossovers, as well as 2020 to 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, are affected by this action. Check to see if your utility vehicle or pickup is fitted with Continental rubber. They may be defective.

The issue with these tires is that, due to the overcuring, they could experience a sidewall break. Yep, this is as bad as it sounds and can lead to a sudden loss of air pressure and an equally unexpected loss of control. Belt-edge separation is another potential issue that could result in a crash.

The good news is, only around 7,500 vehicles are affected by this action, and it appears no crashes or injuries have occurred because of it. For reference, the GM number for this recall is N202319030, while the NHTSA ID is 20V684000. If it applies to your ride, the automaker will notify you to take it to a dealership for a free inspection. Tires that are found to be from the defective manufacturing batch will be replaced free of charge. For more information, check out the NHTSA website or call customer service. For Buick owners, the number is 1-800-521-7300. Cadillac drivers can give the company a ring at 1-800-458-8006. The Chevrolet number is 1-800-222-1020. GMC's digits are 1-888-988-7267. Finally, the NHTSA safety hotline is 1-888-327-4236.