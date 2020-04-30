2021 Audi A3 sedan COVID-19 and automakers iRacing PC Best car lease deals 2020 electric vehicles Coronavirus updates

Georgia waives road test requirement for driver's license during coronavirus

The state government will rely on the honor system, with parents giving young drivers the OK to obtain a license.

No maneuverability test for some youngsters.

 Mihajlo Maricic/EyeEm/Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

It's physically impossible to practice social distancing during a driving exam, so the state of Georgia is doing away with the most nerve-wracking portion of getting a driving license during the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week signed an executive order that does away with the road test part of the licensing process. The state will rely on truthful parents to sign off on requirements for young drivers to obtain their license.

All other requirements to obtain a license are still mandatory, such as 40 hours of supervised driving time and a passing grade for the written portion of the entire process. Of course, it'll be mighty easy for a parent to sign off without the 40-hour requirement fulfilled. The driving test is arguably the most important part of passing the exam since it, you know, tests drivers' skills on the open road.

Coronavirus updates

Those between ages 16-18 who've held a learner's permit for one year and a day can now simply go online and obtain their license after getting a parent or guardian's OK. If a new driver has a violation on their record, the state will automatically deny them a license, however. If you're over 18 and have a leaner's permit it'll be automatically upgraded to a license. Those without any learner's permit still need to complete the various written exams and schedule an appointment to do. The Georgia Department of Driver Services is largely closed, but appointments for certain services are available.

The order does not apply to motorcycle drivers or those looking to obtain their CDL, but for those in the valid group, they'll get away without the formal driving tests through the middle of May.

