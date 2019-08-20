Best new and used cars for teens in 2019, according to US News & World Report

  • 2020-hyundai-accent-promo
2019 Hyundai Accent

The 2019 Accent was the top new car pick for under $20,000, according to US News & World Report.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

For teens and parents looking to spend between $20,000 and $25,000, a Volkswagen Jetta should fit the bill.

2019 Honda HR-V

As for crossover SUVs, the HR-V is the top pick as the most affordable option between $20,000 and $25,000.

2019 Kia Forta

Between $25,000 and $30,000, the Forte was is the top pick.

2020 Kia Soul

Between $25,000 and $30,000 SUVs, the Kia Soul takes top honors. 

2019 Toyota Camry

If a larger car fits the bill, the Toyota Camry is the top pick if spending $30,000 to $35,000.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

More utility needed? The Hyundai Santa Fe is the top new pick with a budget between $30,000 and $35,000.

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid

As a more frugal option, the Toyota Camry Hybrid is the best pick for cars priced between $35,000 and $40,000.

2019 Toyota RAV4

As far as new SUVs go, the RAV4 is the best option for teens if the budget falls between $35,000 and $40,000.

2016 Toyota Prius

On used cars, the Toyota Prius is the winner for small cars.

2016 Hyundai Tucson

When it comes to small SUVs, the Hyundai Tucson is the winner for teen drivers.

2016 Toyota Camry

There are many midsize sedans, but the Toyota Camry is the best pick for teens if they need a larger sedan.

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

The Chevrolet Traverse is the top pick for teens in need of a larger SUV. US News calls it midsize, but it's a big vehicle.

2016 Buick LaCrosse

Something more luxurious? The Buick LaCrosse took the honor as best large luxury car for teens.

