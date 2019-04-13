Genesis teases 'surprising' concept for New York Auto Show

The 2019 New York International Auto Show is less than a week away, and the hype machines are truly firing on all cylinders now. In just the last week we've seen teaser shots released for the 2020 Subaru Outback, 2020 Toyota Highlander and the 2020 Hyundai Venue. Now Kia's getting in on the game, promising us something... surprising.



The company dropped this Instagram image on Friday evening, showing us little more than the leading edge of an angry concept car peeking out of the darkness. "Sometimes the biggest surprises come in the smallest packages," the caption reads, making us hope this is some sort of small, concept sports car.

This would be in keeping with the Genesis tradition of jaw-dropping concepts rolling out in New York. Last year it was the Essentia Concept, with its dramatic proportions and honeycomb structure. In 2017 it was the Genesis GV80 SUV concept.



But what will 2019's exhibition bring? Back in February, Genesis boss Manfred Fitzgerald told us: "This one will push the envelope definitely further... A lot of people will be surprised." We promise not to squeal too much.