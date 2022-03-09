Genesis Leans on Older Driver Aids to Avoid Chip-Related Delays

Enlarge Image Genesis

The chip shortage is affecting automakers in many different ways. Some mostly assembled vehicles are left waiting in lots for parts to arrive, while others are making do without various creature comforts, like passenger-side lumbar support. Over at Genesis, the automaker is relying on some tried-and-true tech to help weather the storm.

Genesis has recently removed the Highway Driving Assist II driver-aid suite from its G80, GV70 and GV80 models, Edmunds reports, citing confirmation from the automaker. Representatives for Genesis did not immediately return a request for comment.

So what changes? Highway Driving Assist I still combines lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and active steering assist to help the vehicle stay in the center of its lane while staying with the flow of traffic. HDA II is a little more involved, relying on machine learning to adapt to a specific driver's style, in addition to offering automated lane changes. All the major functionalities between the two systems are the same, this just affects the cutting-edge ancillary bits.

The customer will also notice a small cost reduction associated with this shuffle. Vehicles that have HDA I instead of HDA II will receive a $200 discount on their window sticker. The suite is standard on G80 and GV80, while it's optional on the GV70.

According to Edmunds' report, the move was necessary in order to keep production moving as close to a normal clip as possible. HDA II is also available on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 electric cars, but as of this writing it's unclear if Genesis' sister brands will end up suffering the same fate.