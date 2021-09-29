Genesis GV60 powertrain specs revealed, and it's even got a drift mode

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Genesis first showed us its new GV60 electric crossover over the summer, and on Wednesday, the South Korean automaker confirmed a few more details about its forthcoming EV. Riding on the same E-GMP architecture as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the GV60's specs aren't too much of a surprise, but there are a few new features that pique our interest, including something super cool: drift mode.

How's it work? Speaking to members of the media during a backgrounder on Tuesday, Sean Lee from Genesis' global marketing team said that when the GV60 is stopped, you step on the brake, select Sport mode, hold the ESC button to turn off traction control and then pull both steering wheel paddles for 3 seconds. This allows for an uninterrupted flow of power to the GV60's rear axle, and with no traction control to intervene, it's oversteer time, friends.

Like its Hyundai and Kia siblings, the GV60 will be powered by a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack, and three models will be available. The standard rear-wheel-drive variant has a single electric motor that produces 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The all-wheel-drive model has a total of 314 hp and 446 lb-ft split across its two axles, and Genesis says this version should be able to drive roughly 250 miles per charge, according to Korean EV testing standards.

The higher-performance AWD GV60 sounds like it'll be a total hoot, with a dual-motor setup cranking out 429 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. The increased power obviously will affect range, and Genesis says the hi-po AWD variant should go about 229 miles on the Korean test cycle.

Lee said that drifting is something normally associated with gas-powered cars, but Genesis wanted to bring this experience to its electric GV60. When equipped with all-wheel drive, the GV60 can electronically disconnect the front electric motor from the driveshaft, allowing the crossover to not only run more efficiently, but make drifting possible.

In addition to drift mode, the GV60 has a boost mode, which ups the power output of the high-performance version to 483 hp and 516 lb-ft for 10 seconds. In this setting, Genesis says the GV60 can accelerate to 62 mph in 4 seconds.

Active road noise cancellation tech should make the GV60 super quiet and an electronic limited-slip differential will help distribute power between the rear wheels. Genesis says the GV60 will have electronically adjustable dampers and cool driving noises like a lot of EVs, though it's unclear exactly what features will be available in the US. What we do know, however, is that because the GV60 is built on the E-GMP platform, it'll have the ability to accept charging speeds of up to 350 kW, which can take the battery from a 10% state of charge to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Roadshow's Daniel Golson recently had a chance to check out the GV60 in person and he came away mighty impressed. The crystal sphere inside the GV60 is extremely cool, and we love that the EV will come with facial recognition technology to unlock the car and automatically adjust the seat and mirrors.

Following its launch in South Korea later this year, the Genesis GV60 will go on sale in the US sometime in 2022.