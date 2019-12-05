The Genesis G70, on a mission to dethrone established luxury sport sedans, may be in for a sizable power increase. Well, at least for models not running the optional twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6.
Car and Driver reported on Wednesday that a source within Genesis let it slide that the G70 will get a 2.5-liter turbo-four engine when the model's refreshed in the next couple of years. This engine is slated for employment in the upcoming Hyundai Sonata N-Line where it's rumored to make around 275 horsepower.
Right now, a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine serves as the standard engine and makes 252 hp. It's quite possible Genesis will squeeze extra power out of the 2.5-liter engine to perhaps put some space between it and the Sonata N-Line. That's simply an educated guess at this point, however.
Genesis did not comment on the report, but also didn't deny the news, either.
C/D went on to assume this engine upgrade may also spell the end of the six-speed manual transmission for the G70. It's only offered with the 2.0-liter turbo-four and it's had a pretty poor take rate thus far. The 2.5-liter engine will likely work with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
We don't know when we'll see an updated G70, but in the meantime, we'll get an idea of how the 2.5-liter turbo-four performs after some time behind the wheel of the Sonata N-Line in prototype form. Check back for those driving impressions soon.
Discuss: Genesis G70 reportedly in Hyundai Sonata N-Line's 2.5L turbo engine
