Genesis G70, G80 sedans recalled over chance of fire

Fire risks prompted Hyundai Motor to issue new recalls for the Genesis G70 and G80 luxury sedans on Thursday, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Both cars may suffer from faulty ABS modules, which could short circuit and cause a fire. The problem also affects the Hyundai Genesis, the Korean automaker's luxury sedan before spinning Genesis into a standalone division.

Total, the recall includes 95,198 cars, but the problem is largely focused on the 2017-2020 G80 and 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis with 94,646 of them included, compared to just 552 of the 2019-2021 G70 sedans. Hyundai said it's aware of three fires related to the issue, though none of them took place in the US.

If the ABS module short circuits, the system may malfunction and spark a fire. Although Hyundai did not say owners should park their cars, the company advised them to park away structures and outside to minimize the risk of damage in the event of a fire.

Hyundai will notify owners via mailed notices in early May and plans to replace each car's ABS module free of charge. All owners need to do is bring their vehicle to a dealer's service center.