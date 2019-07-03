Genesis planning G70-based compact SUV for 2021

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Right now, the Genesis lineup consists of three sedans -- the G70, G80 and G90. While the automaker has teased future crossovers in concept form, the automaker has yet to reveal any major details or teasers for that segment, which is absolutely on fire with American buyers. We already had confirmation that one was on the way, but now, we know there will be at least two.

Genesis will created a G70-based crossover, said Erwin Raphael, COO for Genesis, on a sales call with members of the media. "We're very excited to introduce the GV80 about 11 months from now," Raphael said, "Then maybe 10 or 11 months after that, a compact crossover SUV built in the G70 platform." That would peg its debut in late 2021.

While details are scant at the moment, it's likely that the G70-based SUV will borrow a number of bits from its sedan sibling. In the powertrain department, that would give it access to a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 and a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6. Whether it will follow in the G70's footsteps and aim for a blend of both sport and comfort is unclear.

In January, Reuters reported that the G80-based Genesis crossover would make its first appearance by year's end, which isn't too far off from Raphael's comments. It should carry the name GV80, and it will likely make use of the G80's powertrain options, including the aforementioned twin-turbo V6 and a 5.0-liter V8. The concept that previewed it debuted at the 2017 New York Auto Show with a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain and a wild 22-inch curved OLED display inside.