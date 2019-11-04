Gemballa says long live the purest supercar, scoffs at electrification

Gemballa

Gemballa is hardly a household name, but it's built a reputation over the past few decades for creating extravagant cars based on factory Porsche machines. Yet, the company is ready to turn a page and is prepared to release its very own supercar.

The company said last week that it's begun fundraising and taking deposits for its unnamed supercar, which it supplied two renderings of. It's sort of a McLaren-looking thing from the side profile, though it does have its own character up front.

The kicker for this supercar is the fact it will not embrace any sort of electrification. No hybrid system, no batteries, nothing. A good ol' fashioned internal-combustion engine will handle all of the work.

As for what that engine will be, we don't know, but Gemballa wants this supercar to scoot from 0-124 mph in the ballpark of 6.5 seconds. A lightweight design with a carbon-fiber-heavy diet will help accomplish this goal, the company said.

"We're now concentrating on building one of the last pure sports cars, a modern classic with an outstanding appearance and performance," CEO Steffen Korbach said. A Gemballa sports car must, he added, produce sound and run on gasoline. However, the company isn't totally discounting a hybrid system for the future.

At first, this hypercar will be all engine, all the time. But, "hybrid technology" should find its way to the car in future variants, according to the company. Nevertheless, Gemballa is gung-ho for letting the engine do all of the work. Good news for the three-pedal and stick faithful, too: Gemballa wants to plop a manual transmission in this car.

The first prototype car should arrive next year, according to the company, but it's unclear when we'll see the car reach production. It likely will have something to do with how many individuals say they want to park one of these in their garage.