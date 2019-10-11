McLaren's 720S supercar shines at the Pure driving school

  • McLaren 720S Pure Driving School
The 720S supercar stars at McLaren's Pure driving school.

The 720S is used in the Track Level 3 program, as well as the 600LT coupe.

Owners can bring their own McLarens, or you can drive one of the cars provided by the manufacturer.

The Pure school is hosted at a number of tracks around the world.

The 720S is powered by a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine.

The McLaren Pure experience starts at around $1,600 for a half-day program and runs as high as $32,000 for a multi-day, race car experience.

In addition to California's Thermal Club, McLaren hosts Pure in Florida, Indiana and Texas, in the US.

McLaren experts are constantly checking the cars in the pit lane.

The Pure experience is one I won't soon forget.

Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the 720S at the McLaren Pure driving school.

