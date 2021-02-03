Gas-powered cars face 2030 ban in new Washington state legislation

Enlarge Image Nissan

Mark Washington down as the fourth state that may ban the sale of cars powered by fossil fuels in the coming years. The Clean Cars 2030 Bill found its way back to the state legislatures on Monday where it amassed a handful of state representatives and senators to support it this time.

The bill calls for all new vehicles sold and licensed in the state to be zero-emissions come 2030. Used vehicles are exempt in the legislation, but the bill would bar anyone from registering a new vehicle made in 2030 that runs on gasoline or diesel. Coltura, a group that supports the legislation, said just under 31% of the state's total emissions come from personal vehicles and linked the legislation to health and economic benefits. Though, a nine-year transition timeframe is mighty quick, the legislation as it stands would exempt emergency vehicles and vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds.

California put 2035 on the calendar for its ban to take effect, and Massachusetts followed suit last month. New Jersey is mulling a 2035 date, though state officials haven't spoken about its potential ban since last year. The state movement follows a handful of European countries with firm plans to phase out gas- and diesel-powered cars next decade.

This type of action continues to ramp up even in the private sector. General Motors last week said it hopes to only sell zero-emissions vehicles by 2035 and the new Biden administration aims to steer the US auto industry in the same direction. We'll likely get an idea of how serious the administration is when it sits down to renegotiate the fuel economy and emissions standards the Trump administration weakened in 2020. While automakers were originally split on the decision, nearly every major automaker has backed off in recent months in favor of stricter guidelines.