UK to reportedly accelerate new gas car sale ban to 2030

NurPhoto/Getty Images

The UK will take drastic steps this fall to encourage a "green recovery" from the coronavirus pandemic and reportedly announce an accelerated timeline to ban the sale of new cars powered by fossil fuels, the Guardian reported Monday. The expedited process would shave 10 years off the original timeline the UK floated when it announced a ban on new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars for 2040.

The Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth's office did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on the report. But according to the report, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was originally scheduled to make an announcement on the latest plans as soon as this week. However, a spike in COVID-19 infections put the rumored announcement on the back burner. Sources familiar with the discussions told the Guardian this fossil fuel-powered vehicle ban will come alongside grander plans to transform the UK into a net-zero carbon economy by 2050. The broader plans will also reportedly come this fall.

The original announcement's language does not forbid UK drivers from purchasing a used vehicle powered by fossil fuel. However, it would see every new car for sale powered by a battery and electric motors. As for the electricity to supply power, the website reported net-zero carbon plans may include support for small nuclear reactors. A rise in EV ownership naturally requires more electricity to charge them all.

Perhaps Tesla will have a say in these plans. We learned earlier this year the electric carmaker applied for an electricity utility license in the UK. Similarly, it secured a license to distribute electricity across the European Union this year as well.