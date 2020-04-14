Future Kia Stinger updates will include more power

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

We're big fans of the Kia Stinger here at Roadshow. It's a bit of a jack-of-all-trades kind of car with its hatchback, comfort and performance. But, the South Korean carmaker won't let its halo car collect dust.

According to a report from Australia's Car Sales on Tuesday, the Stinger will get a boost in power as part of planned updates for the car. What the updates won't include are a new headlining engine, but the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 will have more horsepower. How much more than the 365 hp currently on tap? We don't know. Kia declined to comment on the reported news.

We shouldn't expect any giant boost in power, though. As in, don't look for 400 hp all of a sudden, but perhaps a smidge more thanks to an upgraded exhaust system and other small changes.

Although the twin-turbo V6 will remain the Stinger's banner engine, we could be in for bigger changes on the other half of the car's powertrain spectrum. While the car currently offers a 2.0-liter turbo-four for base engine duty, it's possible we'll see a 2.5-liter turbo-four take over duty. It's the same engine Genesis has started to plop into its cars, and one that should land in the redesigned Kia Optima in the future, too. Even if the 2.5-liter turbo-four doesn't show up, look for more power in the base car, too.

Aside from more power, a few other small changes should keep the car fresh, such as styling tweaks and a few other new features. We have some time before we'll see anything official, as the updates are about six months away.