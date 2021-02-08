Forza Horizon 4 brings arcade racing bliss to Steam this March

Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 4 is a very good game. No, it's not iRacing or Gran Turismo, but if you're down for stunning visuals and an open world to race around at your leisure, it's hard to top Forza's Horizon series. And there's great news for those who haven't climbed in via an Xbox console or Microsoft Stores for PC: Forza Horizon 4 is coming to Steam.

The popular digital video game distribution platform will add Turn 10 Studios' popular racing game to its store on March 9 as Forza looks to expand its, ahem, horizons to even more players, Xbox Game Studios said Monday. In addition to the base game, players can also add the same downloadable content and extra car packs as console players. They include Fortune Island, a Lego-themed overhaul for the game, the Best of Bond car pack and the Barrett-Jackson car pack with tons of incredible vehicles ready to romp through a virtual Great Britain, where FH4 takes place.

In the near future, the developer will also release a Hot Wheels Legends car pack, though we don't have a solid date for the pack just yet. Nevertheless, each of the expansions and car packs will all be available via Steam to add to the FH4 base game. FH4 is already a pretty expansive beast, but it's nice to have options.

And no matter where your friends play FH4, you can race alongside them, thanks to cross-platform abilities. (Xbox and PC gamers, unite!) Players can download FH4 on March 9, but you can add the game to your Steam wish list right now.

