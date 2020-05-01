Formula E races in NYC and London canceled due to coronavirus

Enlarge Image Nissan

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused yet another cancellation, and this time it's the final races of the Formula E series that were initially set to take place in New York and London, according to a report Friday by Autosport.

The cancellation of these races should come as no big surprise to anyone, given everything else that's been put off or put out to pasture for the year. The New York E-Prix was originally scheduled to take place July 11 in Brooklyn, but the space that was going to be used for the event has been turned into a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients.

The story in London is much the same. That event was scheduled for July 24 and 25 at the London Docklands venue, which was also recently turned into the 4,000-bed Nightingale Hospital. Series organizers are still looking around at possible alternate sites like Silverstone for a UK round of Formula E, but we wouldn't bet on it happening.

"With the FIA Formula E Championship race venue at ExCeL London having been prepared as a temporary hospital and continuing to be used as part of the national response in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the London E-Prix has therefore been canceled," Formula E representatives said in a statement.

There is also a slim possibility that races could be held in other countries like South Korea or Germany, the former of which was set to host its first E-Prix in early May, but again, given the state of the world, we wouldn't hold our breath.