Ford Recalls 330,784 Mustangs Over Faulty Backup Camera Wiring

Ford is recalling 330,784 Mustangs of the 2015-2017 model years over concerns that their rearview cameras could either be too dim to use or simply cut out altogether.

The issue stems from a faulty wiring harness inside the Mustang's rear decklid that can become loose or damaged. The fix for this issue is luckily pretty simple and involves replacing either the decklid harness or, in some cases, the rearview camera itself.

This recall, like all recalls, will be performed free of charge by your local Ford dealer. Owners of affected vehicles can expect to be notified by Ford via mail on or around March 7. If you believe your Mustang is one of the affected vehicles and have questions about the recall, you can call Ford's customer service department at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 22S06.