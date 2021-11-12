Ford Mustang Coastal and Shelby GT500 limited editions keep it classy

The Coastal edition is just for EcoBoost-powered 'Stangs, while the GT500 Heritage Edition throws it back.
The Ford Mustang Coastal Edition is something mild.
The Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Heritage Edition is something wild.
Ford revealed both Mustangs to continue spicing up the Mustang line.
The GT500 Heritage Edition gives buyers the choice of some amazing paint colors and stripe packages.
The Coastal Edition, exclusive to EcoBoost-powered Mustangs, tosses in 19-inch wheels, unique graphics and a body-color grille.
The GT500 is a looker in this color scheme.
The Coastal Edition is handsome in its own right. It'll be offered on the coupe and convertible.
They're only appearance packages, but it helps to hit refresh often when it comes to sports cars.
