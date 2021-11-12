/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Ford Mustang Coastal and Shelby GT500 limited editions keep it classy

The Coastal edition is just for EcoBoost-powered 'Stangs, while the GT500 Heritage Edition throws it back.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
2022 Ford Mustang Coastal Edition
The Ford Mustang Coastal Edition is something mild.

2022 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Heritage Edition
The Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Heritage Edition is something wild.

2022 Ford Mustang Coastal Edition
Ford revealed both Mustangs to continue spicing up the Mustang line.

2022 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Heritage Edition
The GT500 Heritage Edition gives buyers the choice of some amazing paint colors and stripe packages.

2022 Ford Mustang Coastal Edition
The Coastal Edition, exclusive to EcoBoost-powered Mustangs, tosses in 19-inch wheels, unique graphics and a body-color grille.

2022 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Heritage Edition
The GT500 is a looker in this color scheme.

2022 Ford Mustang Coastal Edition
The Coastal Edition is handsome in its own right. It'll be offered on the coupe and convertible.

2022 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Heritage Edition
They're only appearance packages, but it helps to hit refresh often when it comes to sports cars.

2022 Ford Mustang Coastal Edition
Keep scrolling to see more of each special edition Mustang!

2022 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Heritage Edition
