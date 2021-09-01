/>
X

Ford Ranger Splash returns to reignite some '90s love

It'll feature lots of bold colors, just like the OG truck.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
2022 Ford Ranger Splash
1 of 10 Ford

A 1990s cult classic is back.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash
2 of 10 Ford

The 2022 Ford Ranger Splash is here to, well, make a splash.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash
3 of 10 Ford

It gets some bright colors inside and out.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash
4 of 10 Ford

Unique graphics are part of this package.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash
5 of 10 Ford

The body-color nostrils harken back to the original truck.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash
6 of 10 Ford

A set of 18-inch black wheels are standard.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash
7 of 10 Ford

This is the Splash package, but Ford has more Splash trucks coming.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash
8 of 10 Ford

We'll also see Splash Limited Edition trucks rolling out every few months with more colors.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash
9 of 10 Ford

Hopefully they brighten things up further, unlike this dark cockpit.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash
10 of 10 Ford

The first Ranger Splash models will reach dealers this year.

