Ford Is All-In on EVs, Announces 6 New Chargers

Ford, like practically every other major automaker, is investing heavily in electric vehicles. To keep the expansive fleet of battery-powered cars and trucks it plans to sell in the coming years juiced up and ready to run, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker announced a range of new EV chargers on Tuesday.

The company's Ford Pro division, which is dedicated to commercial customers, took the wrapper off half a dozen new vehicle chargers. This electrifying (sorry, not sorry) portfolio includes Level 2 AC and Level 3 DC hardware, with capacities ranging from 11.5 to 180 kilowatts.

"These chargers can be completely customized to unique commercial environments and can work even better when paired together with Ford Pro electric vehicles and Telematics to enable OEM-grade data transparency," said Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis in a statement.

Ford Pro EV Chargers Charger Application Output Connector Type Features Ford Pro AC Charging Station Home or Depot 11.5 kW J1772 25-foot-long cable; Wi-Fi, cellular and ethernet-capable Ford Pro AC Charging Station Home or Depot 19.2 kW J1772 25-foot-long cable; Wi-Fi, cellular and ethernet-capable Ford Charge Station Pro (previously announced) Home or Depot 19.2 kW CCS-1 Wi-Fi-capable, enables Intelligent Backup Power with F-150 Lightning Ford Pro DC Charging Station Depot 60, 120, 180 kW CCS-1 Fast-charging enabled; Wi-Fi, cellular and ethernet-capable Ford Pro DC Charging Cabinet Depot 60, 120, 150, 180 kW N/A Centralized power source, can pair with up to four DC dispensers Ford Pro Industrial DC Dispenser Depot 60 to 180 kW CCS-1 Can charge up to four vehicles simultaneously; Wi-Fi and cellular-capable Ford Pro Commercial DC Dispenser Depot 60 to 180 kW CCS-1 10-inch touchscreen; Wi-Fi and cellular-capable

This range will allow Ford to cover the market -- to offer chargers to people who want to install one in their garage at home while also serving the needs of companies with large depots where dozens of vehicles recharge every day. Sweetening the deal, these devices are also bolstered by smart software that allows fleet managers to keep tabs on their vehicles and optimize recharging costs.

Ford sees the charger market as fragmented and flooded with consumer-grade hardware that isn't necessarily good enough for commercial use. The automaker is aiming to streamline the electric-vehicle transition for customers by becoming a one-stop shop. Fleet managers will be able to purchase new commercial vehicles from Ford, along with the chargers needed to keep them powered and other services to manage those vehicles easily and efficiently.

These new chargers are launching alongside the E-Transit all-electric commercial van, which should be shipping to dealerships right now. They'll also work with the upcoming F-150 Lightning pickup, a truck that's slated to go on sale in the spring.