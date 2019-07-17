Ford wants to make this pickup truck emoji a reality

Ford

Today, my friends, is World Emoji Day. On this joyous day, emojiphiles from around the globe come together to give thanks for the overwhelming bounty of little cartoon drawings the technology gods have bestowed upon modern society. Or something.

In any case, Ford is getting in on the World Emoji Day action with this: a blue truck. The current bank of nearly 3,000 emojis doesn't include a proper pickup, and Ford is aiming to change that. It seems silly, I guess. But on the other hand, have you ever stopped to count how many weird, useless emojis there are? (I have.) I could at least see maybe using the truck now and then.

"When customers started demanding a truck emoji" -- wait, really? -- "we knew we had to help make it happen," Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of automotive, said in a statement Wednesday. The company put together a weirdly overdone promotional reveal video for the truck emoji, which you can watch above. Interestingly, the generic truck emoji doesn't have any Ford branding, which is probably a good thing, lest this alienate owners of Chevrolets, GMCs, Rams or other trucks.

Ford originally submitted a proposal for the truck emoji to the Unicode Consortium in 2018. Now, the pickup has allegedly been short-listed as a candidate for a future round of new emojis. We'll have to wait until early 2020 to see if the truck emoji is actually approved.

In the meantime, you'll have to survive with the other automotive-themed emojis, including the red hatchback, blue hatchback, box truck, police cars and more.