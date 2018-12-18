2019 Ford Ranger: A midsize king

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
After eight years, Ford has brought back the midsize Ranger to do battle with the Chevrolet Colorado, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma.
Shown here with the FX4 off-road package, the Ranger comes with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, good for 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.
A 10-speed automatic transmission gets the power to the pavement... or dirt as the case may be.
The Ranger can haul 1,860 pounds of payload, more than any other midsize, gas-powered pick up truck.
It also holds the crown for towing capacity: 7,500 pounds in all configurations.
The Ranger 4x4 gets an EPA combined fuel economy rating of 22 miles per gallon. The 4x2 returns 23 mpg.
The FX4 off-road package adds skid plate protection, suspension tuned for dirt driving, beefier tires and Ford's Terrain Management System.
A two-speed transfer case and a locking rear differential are available on the Ranger.
Inside, Sync 3 is available along with a whole host of driver's aids like blind-spot monitoring with trailer coverage and adaptive cruise control.
The 2019 Ford Ranger starts at $25,395 for a 4x2 SuperCab in XL trim. Keep scrolling for more photos of Ford's newest truck.
If you're not keen on Yakima products, Ford's accessories list also offers a variety of bed-enhancing parts from Thule, too.