Ford built a noise-canceling kennel to placate your pup

You might not equate December with fireworks, but there's no better time than the present to help your dog get away from noises that could provoke a bad reaction.

Ford this month unveiled a special kind of kennel for sensitive dogs. The Ford Quiet Kennel prototype uses noise-canceling technology, which appears in some cars, to create a quiet haven for a dog that might be scared by loud noises like fireworks or parties. That way, the pet can still hang out around the action without actually being subject to it.

The system works like many other noise-canceling systems. External microphones pick up the sound of fireworks or other loud noises, and a speaker inside the kennel emits an opposing frequency that essentially "cancels out" the offending noise. The kennel itself is partially made of cork, further aiding sound absorption.

So, where's the connection to its own cars? The answer is pretty straightforward -- the latest iteration of Ford Edge SUV contains noise-canceling hardware that can reduce or eliminate unwanted noises from the engine and transmission. Most humans are suckers for dogs, so attaching its tech to a pupper is not a bad strategy for reminding people about tech that might not otherwise be noticed.

While the kennel is a prototype, it sounds like Ford has other, similar tricks up its sleeve for the future. Ford said that the Quiet Kennel is the first in a series of products that Ford calls "Interventions," which rely on Ford's vehicle technology to create new approaches to problems that don't involve automobiles. The kennel is a great start, and it would probably sell like gangbusters if Ford decided to bring it to production.

(Hat tip to Autoblog!)