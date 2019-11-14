Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV name, ordering info confirmed

Enlarge Image Ford

A brand-new, all-electric SUV has been under development at Ford. Inspired by the automaker's iconic Mustang, this vehicle has been repeatedly teased by the automaker, though to date, it's had no official name. But that changes right now.

At long last, Ford is tipping its hand. This utility vehicle has been christened the Mustang Mach-E. Dressed with pony badges and ostensibly other styling cues from the legendary nameplate, this battery-powered machine will make its world debut on Sunday, Nov. 17, at an event in Los Angeles.

If you want to partake in this pageantry, the whole dog and pony show will be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and, for drivers in China, on a service called Autohome. It's scheduled to run until about 6:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. ET. Helping introduce this brand-new member of the Mustang lineup, actor Idris Elba will be on hand.

The Mach-E's introduction is sure to rankle some Mustang fanatics. The push to morph their precious pony into an electric vehicle, one with an SUV body no less, will almost certainly draw scorn from vocal members of the community.

Assuming you're not one of these folks and you actually like what Ford has done, the order books open immediately after the broadcast; just take your interweb browser of choice, merge onto the information superhighway and make a beeline to Ford.com. There, you can reserve a spot in line to get one of the first Mustang Mach-E's by putting down a $500 deposit that is, indeed, fully refundable. A limited-production First Edition model will also be offered. Details about this variant, and the rest of the range, will be shared during the big announcement event next Sunday.

To reserve one of these vehicles, drivers residing in the United States, Canada or Europe will need to create an account with Ford. Then they can specify their preferred flavor of Mach-E. After this, it's just a matter of putting in your credit or debit card information and an address to reserve a vehicle. Customers will be able to finalize their configuration next year. Reserving a Mach-E in China will become possible at an unspecified date in the future.