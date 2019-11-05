Ford Mustang Lithium is an electric pony with 900-plus horsepower

  • Ford Mustang Lithium concept
Electric Ford Mustang. Those are three words no one would utter 10 years ago -- heck, maybe even five years ago.

Yet, here we are. What you're looking at here is the Ford Mustang Lithium concept.

It's all electric, all the time. It's also incredibly fast with over 900 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque available.

The automaker worked on this one-off show car with partner Webasto, which supplied the 800-volt battery system that powers the electric motor under the hood.

The interior is almost identical to a production Mustang save for a vertically oriented 10.4-inch touchscreen.

Ford didn't detail what the Tesla Model S-like unit controls, but it does house the car's four driving modes: Valet, Sport, Track and Beast. The latter sounds fun, no?

Ford said it will gauge public interest in this vehicle to see if people are ready for serious battery-electric performance machines.

