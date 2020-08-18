Ford Mustang successor will live through the end of this decade, report says

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

We've already heard musings that the next Ford Mustang is coming in 2022, and now we're hearing word that the Blue Oval apparently plans to keep its forthcoming seventh-generation pony car galloping along until 2030.

Citing sources close to the Blue Oval's plans, industry publication Automotive News reported Monday that Ford will keep this next pony car around for a lengthy eight-year product cycle. AN's sources also reaffirmed a 2022 production start date, which would give the next Mustang life through the end of this decade at least.

When asked about this report, Ford declined to comment to Roadshow about future product.

An eight-year lifecycle for the next Mustang wouldn't be totally surprising, since the current car has been around since 2014, but according to the report, Ford originally planned for a shorter, six-year life for the next Mustang.

Previously, Ford perhaps accidentally hinted at a 2022 production date for the revamped Mustang in its own job listing. This past February, the automaker called for applicants on LinkedIn for a winning candidate to contribute to the next-gen Mustang. The listing said this individual would be the "final sign-off" on the "2023 S650 program." The current Mustang wears the S550 designation.

The 2023 date hints at a model year, which lines up with the rumored 2022 production start. In fact, the job listing also mentioned a 2022 debut. We could still see something late next year, but right now, it looks like we're a solid two years away from any big Mustang news.

As for the car itself, details are mighty scarce. One persistent rumor, however, points to the Mustang flipping to Ford's CD6 platform, which also underpins the latest Explorer and the Lincoln Aviator.

