Ford teases hi-po Shelby GT500 before 2019 Detroit Auto Show debut

We've known the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was coming for a long time, and now we know we'll see it this winter in Detroit.

This week, Ford tweeted a teaser for its upcoming Shelby GT500 super coupe. The frame is filled with the GT500's supercharger, which has a gnarly Shelby logo on top. Underneath, there's a plaque that says the engine is hand built at Ford's Romeo engine plant.

We have 500 reasons why you should love the GT500. Here’s the first one. 😏 #FordMustang #GT500 pic.twitter.com/BcNtruKC4w — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) November 28, 2018

The serial plate on the supercharger carries a date -- Jan. 14, 2019, which happens to be the first press day of the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Based on the rumors of what else will be in Detroit this winter, there's going to be a whole lot of horsepower emanating from the Cobo Center.

Seeing as how we have more than a month until the show, odds are that Ford will have a few more GT500 teasers up its sleeve. We still don't know much about the car's specs, but its output is estimated to be between 600 and 800 horsepower, putting it up against other outright beasts like Dodge's Hellcat line.