Photos
Videos
Awards
Join / Sign In
Performance Cars

Ford teases hi-po Shelby GT500 before 2019 Detroit Auto Show debut

That's one big blower.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

We've known the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was coming for a long time, and now we know we'll see it this winter in Detroit.

This week, Ford tweeted a teaser for its upcoming Shelby GT500 super coupe. The frame is filled with the GT500's supercharger, which has a gnarly Shelby logo on top. Underneath, there's a plaque that says the engine is hand built at Ford's Romeo engine plant.

The serial plate on the supercharger carries a date -- Jan. 14, 2019, which happens to be the first press day of the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Based on the rumors of what else will be in Detroit this winter, there's going to be a whole lot of horsepower emanating from the Cobo Center.

Seeing as how we have more than a month until the show, odds are that Ford will have a few more GT500 teasers up its sleeve. We still don't know much about the car's specs, but its output is estimated to be between 600 and 800 horsepower, putting it up against other outright beasts like Dodge's Hellcat line. 

2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Fastback

Detroit Auto Show 2018

Latest Reviews: Performance Cars
2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe: One last spin in the M4-beater
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack: Brash and better than ever
2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS: Even better than the real thing
Next Article: 2020 Jeep Gladiator vs. pickup trucks from Chevy, Ford, Nissan and Toyota