2019 Ford Shelby GT350 offers even greater performance

Tweaks to the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 make it faster and easier to drive.
The springs, anti-roll bars and MagneRide adaptive dampers have all been retuned.
New aerodynamic elements and grille blanks reduce lift at the front of the car.
New Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires were specifically designed for the 2019 GT350.
This new standard rear wing helps balance the aero changes made at the front of the car.
No changes were made underhood: The 5.2-liter V8 still cranks out 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.
The tires measure 295/35/19 up front and 305/35/19 in back.
Changes inside the cabin include the addition of Sync 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen and dual-zone climate control as standard.
The 2019 GT350 will be on sale early next year.
