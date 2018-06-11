2019 Ford Shelby GT350 offers even greater performance

  • 2019 Ford Shelby GT350
Tweaks to the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 make it faster and easier to drive.

The springs, anti-roll bars and MagneRide adaptive dampers have all been retuned.

New aerodynamic elements and grille blanks reduce lift at the front of the car.

New Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires were specifically designed for the 2019 GT350.

This new standard rear wing helps balance the aero changes made at the front of the car.

No changes were made underhood: The 5.2-liter V8 still cranks out 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.

The tires measure 295/35/19 up front and 305/35/19 in back.

Changes inside the cabin include the addition of Sync 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen and dual-zone climate control as standard.

The 2019 GT350 will be on sale early next year.

Keep clicking or scrolling through the gallery to see more of the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350.

