Ford Mustang Mach-E customers in for another round of delays

Hot on the heels of news that Ford will replace every Bronco's molded-in-color hardtop roof and delay some builds, the Blue Oval said Thursday that Mustang Mach-E customers are in for their own delays. This issue isn't related to a roof, but to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.

In a leaked letter published to the Mach-E Forum, Ford explained the chip shortage will push deliveries of the electric SUV another six weeks. It affects those with production scheduled from July 5 through Oct. 1. A Ford spokesperson confirmed the delay but noted this letter is an early draft. A final version will be sent to customers with Mustang Mach-E orders soon.

"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect global automakers and other industries in all parts of the world," the spokesperson added. "We are working closely with all of our key suppliers to address production constraints tied to this global semiconductor shortage so we can continue to build Mustang Mach-E vehicles, and get them to our customers as quickly as we can."

The company's workforce has already mostly assembled these SUVs, but they're hanging around for the crucial semiconductor chips. Production at Ford's assembly plant in Cuautitlán, Mexico, will continue while the vehicles await them.