Ford's Mustang Mach-E sound gets remixed by Detroit artist Dear

Many enthusiasts bemoan the advent of electric cars because they lack the classic soundtrack to which we've become accustomed. Sure, an EV lacks the drama of a car with a high-strung V12 or an angry, burbling V8, but you'd have to be a total wet blanket not to dig the crazy Jetsons sounds that some EVs make.

To help reconcile the classic engine sound lovers with the silent EV enthusiasts, Ford worked hard to give its forthcoming Mustang Mach-E a unique soundtrack. Now, a noted electronic music artist is putting his own spin on it.

Detroit-based artist Matthew Dear -- aka Dear aka Audion aka False aka Jabberjaw -- worked with Ford to create a song that makes use of the Mach-E's speed-modulated electronic sound. It's called New Breed. Ford worked with Ozone Sound in Royal Oak, Michigan, to create the Mach-E's signature sound, using 1980s science fiction films as inspiration.

"The idea of remixing the sounds from the Mustang Mach-E was immediately interesting because I've always considered myself to be a 'sound tinkerer,'" Dear said in a statement Friday. "But after I got to actually hear and experience the digital propulsion sounds that Ford created, I was sold on the project. The sounds are cooler than I thought they'd be -- cinematic and sci-fi -- and all the noises the car makes have a sense of modern musicality. Creating New Breed was a new experience and I think the song -- like the car -- takes its passengers on a voyage."

If you're interested in checking out the song, you're in luck because not only is it linked below, it's also streaming on most major outlets like Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and YouTube.