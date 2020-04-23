Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400: Electric dragster will silently slay the drag strip

Remember the all-electric Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro? Yeah, Ford has something to rival it. On Thursday, the Blue Oval revealed the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, which marks the first time Ford Performance tackled a purely electric dragster.

Let's jump right into the good stuff, shall we? As its name implies, there's 1,400 horsepower available and over 1,100 pound-feet of torque ready to snap racers back into their seat instantly. Like the eCOPO Camaro, it's pretty wild to watch the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 make nothing but a quiet whir as it speeds down the drag strip. But it's fast, no doubt about it.

Ford Performance thinks the electric dragster will clock a quarter-mile time in the low eight-second range with a speed around 170 mph. The team thinks the car is just one way to show what's possible with a zero-emissions powertrain, especially as the automaker gears up to launch the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV.

The finer details are still to be ironed out, and the automaker plans to test the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 for a few more months, with a handful of partners onboard to supply things like the motor, software and more. Later this year, the company plans to showcase the dragster at a to-be-determined racing event where we'll hopefully watch the electric machine strut its stuff in-person.