Ford Mustang Bullitt No. 001 hits $300,000 at auction

Ford auctioned of the very first 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, and the car brought a handsome $300,000.

That may seem absurd for a regular production Mustang that will probably start in somewhere in the $50,000 range, but don't fret -- it was all for a good cause.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

It should warm your icy, cold heart to know that 100 percent of the auction's proceeds are going directly to charity. Specifically, this auction benefitted Boys Republic, a school and community for at-risk kids that help them learn the skills necessary to start an independent life.

Fun fact: Boys Republic helped Steve McQueen -- the iconic actor who starred in the movie 'Bullitt' and made this car possible --when he was a kid. Boys Republic has been around since 1907, and the group claims it's helped more than 30,000 kids during that period.

So, if you're the lucky party who picked up this badass special-edition 'Stang, congratulations -- you can feel good about where all that money is going. And if the car's $300,000 hammer price ended up a bit outside your financial ballpark, you can always pick up a Bullitt that doesn't happen to be No. 0001. After all, the first car off the line isn't any different than the ones that will come after it.

In case you've already forgotten, the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is a limited-edition model built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of McQueen's movie of the same name. It sports quasi-vintage wheels, a number of Bullitt badges and all the benefits that come from the Mustang GT's Performance and Premium packages. Engine components borrowed from the GT350 boost the car's output to 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

Originally published Jan. 19, 7:42 a.m. PT.

Update, Jan. 21, 12:47 p.m.: This article has been revised to reflect the vehicle's eventual selling price at auction.